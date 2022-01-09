Left Menu

Australia immigration expert: Djokovic unlikely to win appeal

An expert in Australian immigration law said on Sunday that he believed Novak Djokovic would be unsuccessful in his challenge against deportation from Australia.Christopher Levingston told British broadcaster Sky News that presumably border force officers on the ground had been exercising their powers to cancel his visa at the direction of the minister.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 09-01-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 20:15 IST
Australia immigration expert: Djokovic unlikely to win appeal
  • Country:
  • Australia

An expert in Australian immigration law said on Sunday that he believed Novak Djokovic would be unsuccessful in his challenge against deportation from Australia.

Christopher Levingston told British broadcaster Sky News that ''presumably'' border force officers on the ground had been exercising their powers to cancel his visa ''at the direction of the minister''. Djokovic, a vaccine skeptic, appears to have become a standard-bearer for anti-vaccine groups, including some people who've gathered outside for support outside his immigration hotel.

Levingston also said that if comments made against coronavirus vaccines and their rollout in the country they ''may well excite the undue attention of the government.'' Djokovic had his visa cancelled after arriving at Melbourne airport last week when Australian border officials ruled that he didn't meet the criteria for an exemption to an entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

His lawyers have since filed court papers in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered.

He used that as grounds in applying for a medical exemption to Australia's strict vaccination rules. The case is scheduled for a virtual hearing to appeal the visa cancellation. It will take place at 10 a.m. local time in Melbourne (2300 GMT Sunday) in the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.

Djokovic is nine-time Australian Open champion. He has 20 Grand Slam singles title, a men's record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022