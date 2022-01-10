Left Menu

Five held for bid to smuggle pangolin

Five persons were arrested from Raigad district of Maharashtra for allegedly trying to smuggle a pangolin, a Forest department official said on Monday. The pangolin was released in the forest in Mahad, he said, A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. They were remanded in the custody of the Forest department by the local court.

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 10-01-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 17:22 IST
Five persons were arrested from Raigad district of Maharashtra for allegedly trying to smuggle a pangolin, a Forest department official said on Monday. The accused were arrested from Tol village in Mahad tehsil on Tuesday. The pangolin was released in the forest in Mahad, he said, A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. They were remanded in the custody of the Forest department by the local court.

