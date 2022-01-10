Five held for bid to smuggle pangolin
Five persons were arrested from Raigad district of Maharashtra for allegedly trying to smuggle a pangolin, a Forest department official said on Monday. The pangolin was released in the forest in Mahad, he said, A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. They were remanded in the custody of the Forest department by the local court.
PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 10-01-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 17:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Five persons were arrested from Raigad district of Maharashtra for allegedly trying to smuggle a pangolin, a Forest department official said on Monday. The accused were arrested from Tol village in Mahad tehsil on Tuesday. The pangolin was released in the forest in Mahad, he said, A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. They were remanded in the custody of the Forest department by the local court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Raigad
- Mahad
- Forest
- Maharashtra
- Tol village
- Wildlife Protection Act
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Forest Service Officer CP Goyal appointed DGF&SS
ANALYSIS-What can world leaders do to make COP26 deforestation pledge a success?
Forest dept's scribe gunned down by Naxals
Jump in deforestation of world's most biodiverse savanna alarms Brazilian scientists
Jump in deforestation of world's largest savanna alarms Brazilian scientists