Political rivalry: Six, including former Samajwadi Party MP & his daughter held for murder in UP

Six people, including ex-Balrampur MP of Samajwadi Party, Rizwan Zahir, and his daughter have been arrested for their alleged involvement in killing of former Tulsipur panchyat chairman Firoz Khan Pappu on January 5, police said.

Pappu was hacked to death on January 4 night by some persons, Superintendent of Police Hemant Kutiyal said, adding that on basis of CCTV footage and surveillance records police has arrested two accused Merajul Haz and Mehfooz for killing him.

Former MP Rizwan Zahir, his daughter Zeba Rizwan, son-in-law Ramiz and one other accused were also arrested for their involvement in the murder, he said.

The motive behind the killing is political rivalry and ''rising popularity'' of Pappu, who was demanding Samajwadi Party ticket from Tulsipur assembly seat from where Zeba was also campaigning as a prospective party candidate.

Action under Gangster's act will be taken against all the accused and the matter will be taken to the fast track court, the SP said.

