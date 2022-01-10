Left Menu

Mexican president says considering Central America visit this year

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-01-2022 19:36 IST
Mexican president says considering Central America visit this year
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he was considering visiting Central America this year to meet with leaders in the region.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular government news conference.

