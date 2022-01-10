Mexican president says considering Central America visit this year
Updated: 10-01-2022
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he was considering visiting Central America this year to meet with leaders in the region.
Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular government news conference.
