Udham Singh Nagar's district administration withdraws internet suspension order

The internet services are operational in the district, DM Pant said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-01-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 21:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration of Udham Singh Nagar on Monday withdrew an order suspending internet services there within hours after issuing it.

The order for suspending internet services in the district for 24 hours had been issued by District Magistrate Yugal Kishore Pant to all internet service providers after tension broke out in Rudrapur over the recovery of chopped body parts of an animal.

Some outfits had allegedly created a ruckus over the incident in the town. ''The internet suspension order, however, was cancelled after the matter was resolved. The internet services are operational in the district,'' DM Pant said.

