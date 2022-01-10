Left Menu

Drug mfg unit busted in Bengal, 6 held

PTI | Burdwan | Updated: 10-01-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 23:27 IST
Sleuths of the West Bengal Special Task Force on Monday busted a drug manufacturing unit in Burdwan district and seized a large quantity of narcotics and other materials worth around Rs 65 crore, an official said. The STF arrested six members of an interstate gang and seized 13 kg of heroin from their possession, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF sleuths conducted a three-day search operation and busted the unit at Sripalli in Palla village, the official said.

