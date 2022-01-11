N.Korea launches possible ballistic missile, Japan says

Left Menu

North Korea fired what may be a ballistic missile on Tuesday, the Japanese coast guard said, the second apparent launch in less than a week after leader Kim Jong Un urged the military to make more military advances. South Korea's military also confirmed the launch of an "unidentified projectile," without elaborating.

Last week North Korea said it fired a "hypersonic missile" that successfully hit a target on Wednesday. The test launched by nuclear-armed North Korea underscored leader Kim Jong Un's New Year's vow to bolster the military to counter an unstable international situation amid stalled talks with South Korea and the United States.

