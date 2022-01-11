Arvind Kejriwal to address press conference on COVID-19 today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a press conference on the COVID-19 situation at noon today amid the spike in coronavirus cases. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor recently recovered from the virus, he had tested positive for COVID-19, a day after holding a political rally in Dehradun in poll-bound Uttarakhand.

Amid surging Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the dine-in service in restaurants is likely to be discontinued in the national capital, sources told ANI. In its meeting, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to only allow the take-away services in the restaurants, sources added.Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired the meeting, which was held on Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other health department officials were present in the meeting. Earlier, the eateries and bars in the capital were allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The DDMA in its previous meeting, held last week, had decided to impose a weekend curfew in Delhi to avoid people crowding the markets and public places. Currently, weekend and night curfews are imposed in Delhi as per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

As many as 15,68,896 people have been infected with COVID-19 infection in Delhi so far, according to the medical bulletin released on Monday. The active caseload has gone up to 65,806 in Delhi which is the highest May 15 last year. On May 15, Delhi's active caseload stood at 66,295.

As many as 17 persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the national capital on Sunday, taking the cumulative death toll at 25,177 at present, reads the bulletin on Monday. However, a total of 14,076 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,77,913 in the national capital.

Presently, the cumulative positivity rate stands at 4.68 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.60 per cent. Meanwhile, Delhi has administered 25,030 beneficiaries with the COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, while a total of 2,75,22,072 beneficiaries have been given COVID-19 vaccines so far in the national capital. (ANI)

