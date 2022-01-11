Left Menu

Mandaviya to hold meeting with IMA leaders, doctors on COVID-19 management

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with all Indian Medical Association (IMA) leaders and senior doctors across the country on COVID-19 management at 11.30 am today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 11:29 IST
Mansukh Mandaviya meeting with senior health officials (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with all Indian Medical Association (IMA) leaders and senior doctors across the country on COVID-19 management at 11.30 am today. According to the health ministry, 9,84,676 precautionary doses of the COVID vaccine were administered on Monday.

"9,84,676 'Precaution doses' of COVID vaccine administered - 5,19,604 healthcare workers, 2,01,205 frontline workers, and 2,63,867 over 60 years administered additional doses on the first day of rollout (January 10)," as per the Government of India. India has recorded 1,68,063 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

Compared to yesterday, the total number of fresh COVID cases is down by 11,660. India had reported 1,79,723 cases on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

