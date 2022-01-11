Left Menu

NIA files chargesheet against FICN trafficker in Lucknow

The NIA has filed a supplementary chargesheet before a special court here against a man for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy of trafficking Fake Indian Currency Notes FICN, an official said on Tuesday.Sohrab Hussain, a resident of Malda in West Bengal, has been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA, the official of the National Investigation Agency NIA said.The case relates to seizure of FICN, having a face value of Rs 1,79,000, by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad in November 2019.

The NIA has filed a supplementary charge sheet before a special court here against a man for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy of trafficking Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), an official said on Tuesday.

Sohrab Hussain, a resident of Malda in West Bengal, has been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The case relates to seizure of FICN, having a face value of Rs 1,79,000, by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad in November 2019. The NIA re-registered the case in January 2020.

The accused had conspired to smuggle, procure and keep high-quality FICN, and had further circulated and supplied to various persons or consignees in Uttar Pradesh, the official said. The seized FICN was supplied from Malda. Earlier, a charge sheet was filed in May 2020 against three accused, while one supplementary charge sheet was filed against another accused in September last year, the official said.

Hussain was one of the key players in the conspiracy of FICN trafficking and he was also in contact with the FICN network based in Bangladesh, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

