Left Menu

Croatian police seize record heroin shipment concealed in lead ingots

Dubrovnik-Neretva county police said the crews had been interrogated and released after they were found to have had no previous knowledge about the hidden cargo. The police estimated the interception of the heroin saved the lives of 110 users.

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 18:39 IST
Croatian police seize record heroin shipment concealed in lead ingots
  • Country:
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina

Croatian police have seized the largest heroin shipment detected in the country, hidden in an 80 tonne cargo of lead ingots on a ship arriving via Turkey, officers said on Tuesday. The 220 kg stash of heroin, concealed in small packages inside the metal, was discovered in the southern Adriatic port of Ploce in the autumn, Dubrovacki Vijesnik newspaper quoted police telling a news conference.

Together with a 62 kg consignment of cocaine on a ship from Colombia, police estimated the haul was worth an estimated 17 million euros ($19 million) and said it had been destined for Western European markets. Dubrovnik-Neretva county police said the crews had been interrogated and released after they were found to have had no previous knowledge about the hidden cargo.

The police estimated the interception of the heroin saved the lives of 110 users. ($1 = 0.8825 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022