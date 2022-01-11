Political parties banned from Tunisia state TV, says press syndicate head

All Tunisia's political parties have been banned from entering state television buildings and taking part in talk shows, the head of the country's journalists' syndicate said on Tuesday, describing it as a serious setback for press freedom.

Mehdi Jlassi told Reuters this was the first time such a ban had been imposed since the 2011 revolution that ended the autocratic rule of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Government and state television officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Alex Richardson)

