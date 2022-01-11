Left Menu

Ex-Naga militant shot dead by former colleagues in Assam

A former Naga militant was shot dead by his erstwhile colleagues over personal enmity in Cachar district of Assam along the inter-state border with Manipur, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The place is just six kilometers from the Assam-Manipur inter-state border, which at times is used as a transit route by the militants from Nagaland.

A former Naga militant was shot dead by his erstwhile colleagues over ''personal enmity'' in Cachar district of Assam along the inter-state border with Manipur, a senior police official said on Tuesday. Cachar Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur said the incident took place at a remote village under Jirighat police station on Monday late night. The place is just six kilometers from the Assam-Manipur inter-state border, which at times is used as a transit route by the militants from Nagaland. ''The two factions had some old financial transactions and they all belonged to one group. As per reports, there was some altercation and then the firing incident took place,'' Kaur said. She said that the deceased is a former militant and he was killed by the members of his former group. ''The incident is not at all related to any border dispute or anything of that sort,'' Kaur asserted.

