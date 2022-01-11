Left Menu

Charge sheet filed in 3 FIRs lodged against Narsinghanand: NCW

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:44 IST
Charge sheet filed in 3 FIRs lodged against Narsinghanand: NCW
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday said that charge sheets have been filed in all the three FIRs registered against Dasna Devi temple priest Swami Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Hindu women.

A purported video clip of the priest circulating on social media showed him sitting inside the premises of the temple and making obnoxious comments on the relationship of Hindu women with the people of another religion.

The NCW held a hearing in the matter on Tuesday in which Uttar Pradesh DGP, ADG Meerut and SSP Ghaziabad were present in the hearing.

''The officials informed Chairperson Rekha Sharma that charge sheet has been filed in all the 3 FIRs against Yati Narsinghanand & the matter is now before court of law,'' the NCW tweeted.

The priest was booked by police following a direction from NCW chairperson Sharma in August last year.

Sharma had asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to lodge an FIR and arrest the priest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022