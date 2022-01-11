Pvt sector should provide tech solutions for clean water supply to 14 crore households: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday called on the private sector to come forward with tech solutions to cover nearly 14 crore households where clean drinking water is yet to reach.

He was speaking at the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI) driven start-up by IIT alumni for water purification through innovative technology, to provide clean drinking water at a price much lesser than the market price.

He said AI-driven start-up initiative should be motivating for other start-ups as well.

An MoU was also signed between Technology Development Board (TDB), a statutory body of Department of Science & Technology, and Swajal Water Private Limited, a tech start-up company founded by ex-IITians based in Gurgaon, the science and technology ministry said in a statement. Singh said apart from the Centre's initiatives like National Rural Drinking Water Programme and Jal Jeevan Mission, the private sector should come forward in a big way with state of the art tech solutions to cover nearly 14 crore households where clean drinking water is yet to reach.

