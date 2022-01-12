UK PM Johnson apolgises for attending lockdown gathering
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday apologised for attending a gathering in the garden of his Downing Street residence during a coronavirus lockdown in May 2020.
"I want to apologise," he told parliament. "There were things we simply did not get right and I must take responsibility."
