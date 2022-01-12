Left Menu

BSF seizes 7.4 kg heroin, arms and ammunition along Indo-Pak in Punjab

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 12-01-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 19:53 IST
BSF seizes 7.4 kg heroin, arms and ammunition along Indo-Pak in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

The BSF on Wednesday seized heroin and arms and ammunition along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab, allegedly being pushed in by the Pakistani-based smugglers, officials said.

An official statement issued here said the BSF troops observed suspicious movement ahead of the border fence in the Ferozepur Sector early in the morning.

A search was launched in the suspected area during which six packets of heroin weighing nearly 6.3 kilograms and tied in yellow wrapping, one pistol, one magazine and 50 rounds were recovered, it said.

In another incident in the same sector, one packet of heroin weighing over 1 kilogram was seized during a search operation, the statement said.

In the third incident, one pistol, one magazine and five rounds were recovered in the Amritsar Sector along the border, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

