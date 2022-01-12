Left Menu

Builder shot at by relative, injured in Kolkata

Preliminary probe revealed that Rakesh Das, a distant relative of Dipak, came with another person to meet him, the officer said.They had a heated altercation over some issue following which there were sounds of gunshots.

12-01-2022
A builder was gravely injured when he was allegedly shot at by one of his relatives following an altercation over some issue in Kolkata's Amherst Street area on Wednesday, police said.

The attacker fired at Dipak Das in front of a grocery shop at around 4.30 pm. ''The victim has been shifted to a hospital where he is being treated for bullet injuries,'' a police officer said. Preliminary probe revealed that Rakesh Das, a distant relative of Dipak, came with another person to meet him, the officer said.

''They had a heated altercation over some issue following which there were sounds of gunshots. Locals rushed to the spot and found that the victim was lying in a pool of blood. Rakesh and his associate fled from the spot,'' he said. The police are collecting CCTV footage.

Some professional differences between the two could have been the reason for the incident, the police officer said.

