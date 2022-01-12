Kazakh president declares Russia-led mission in Kazakhstan complete

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday declared the Russian-led CSTO alliance's peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan complete, the bloc said.

The Moscow-led alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, said the peacekeeping contingent would take 10 days to fully withdraw and begin the process on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)