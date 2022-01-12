Kazakh president declares Russia-led mission in Kazakhstan complete
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday declared the Russian-led CSTO alliance's peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan complete, the bloc said.
The Moscow-led alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, said the peacekeeping contingent would take 10 days to fully withdraw and begin the process on Thursday.
