Doping-U.S. charges therapist with giving performance enhancing drugs to athletes for Tokyo Olympics

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 21:26 IST
U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday announced charges against a Texas therapist for allegedly distributing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes participating in the Olympic Games held in Tokyo last summer.

The charges against Eric Lira, unsealed by federal prosecutors in Manhattan, marked the first U.S. criminal accusations of doping related to the Tokyo games, which were initially scheduled for 2020 but delayed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lira, an El Paso, Texas-based therapist, was arrested on Wednesday and was expected to appear later Wednesday before a federal judge in Texas.

The complaint did not identify any athletes who allegedly received drugs, including human growth hormone and erythopoietin, used to boost production of red blood cells, from Lira.

