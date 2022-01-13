Left Menu

Juvenile held for raping minor girl on bus in Gujarat's Vadodra

A minor boy was detained by police for allegedly raping a minor girl in a bus parked on VIP Road in the Harni area of Vadodara on January 2, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vadodara Police Bharat Rathod.

ANI | Vadodra (Gujarat) | Updated: 13-01-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 12:02 IST
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vadodara Police Bharat Rathod (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The two accomplices of the accused are still absconding, said the police.

A case was registered by the police on Wednesday, the police added. "A minor girl was raped in a bus parked on VIP Road in the Harni area of Vadodara on January 2. The FIR was registered yesterday and the police caught the accused, also a minor, but his other two accomplices are still absconding," the ACP told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

