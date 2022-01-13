French Health Minister Veran has tested positive for COVID
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-01-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 18:30 IST
French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating.
"I will continue to carry out my duties remotely," Veran said on Twitter, confirming earlier media reports.
