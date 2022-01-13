Rajasthan: Public Health Engineering Department official arrested for taking bribe

An assistant engineer of the Rajasthan government's Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) was on Thursday arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 90,000, officials said.

Posted in Nagaur district's Makrana, accused Sitaram Yadav had demanded Rs 1 lakh from a contractor for clearing his payment related to Rs 10-lakh work, the ACB said in a statement.

Acting on the complaint, a team of ACB in Pali district caught Yadav red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 90,000, it said.

A case has been registered against Yadav under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is being done, it said.

