Rajasthan: Public Health Engineering Department official arrested for taking bribe

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-01-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 18:52 IST
An assistant engineer of the Rajasthan government's Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) was on Thursday arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 90,000, officials said.

Posted in Nagaur district's Makrana, accused Sitaram Yadav had demanded Rs 1 lakh from a contractor for clearing his payment related to Rs 10-lakh work, the ACB said in a statement.

Acting on the complaint, a team of ACB in Pali district caught Yadav red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 90,000, it said.

A case has been registered against Yadav under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is being done, it said.

