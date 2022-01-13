Russia says talks were disappointing but it hasn't given up on diplomacy
Russia's OSCE envoy Alexander Lukashevich said on Thursday that Moscow was disappointed by the Western response to its proposals on Ukraine and European security, but had not given up on diplomacy and would instead speed it up.
He said the talks between Russia and the West were a "moment of truth" and that the sides had to reach agreement or else run the risk of a potentially catastrophic outcome. He said there was little reason for optimism after the OSCE talks.
