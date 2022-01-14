Left Menu

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Updated: 14-01-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 01:07 IST
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job. At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the US.

The court's orders Thursday during a spike in coronavirus cases was a mixed bag for the administration's efforts to boost the vaccination rate among Americans.

The court's conservative majority concluded the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the vaccine-or-test rule on US businesses with at least 100 employees. More than 80 million people would have been affected.

