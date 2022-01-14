Left Menu

Bag with IED-like object was found at Ghazipur flower market

An unattended bag suspected to be containing an IED was found at Ghazipur flower market Friday morning, officials said. The fire officials said they received the information at 10.19 am. A senior police officer said a suspicious metal box was found in the market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 14:01 IST
An unattended bag suspected to be containing an IED was found at Ghazipur flower market Friday morning, officials said. The fire officials said they received the information at 10.19 am. A senior police officer said a suspicious metal box was found in the market. The officials from the Special Cell of Delhi Police, NSG's bomb detection and disposal team and fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details are awaited.

