Left Menu

Verdict in rape case: NCW extends support to nun

With a court in Kerala on Friday acquitting a bishop in the rape case of a nun, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has said the woman should approach the high court against the judgement.An additional district and sessions court acquitted Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the charges of raping the nun in a convent in the southern state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:17 IST
Verdict in rape case: NCW extends support to nun
National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With a court in Kerala on Friday acquitting a bishop in the rape case of a nun, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has said the woman should approach the high court against the judgement.

An additional district and sessions court acquitted Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the charges of raping the nun in a convent in the southern state. Extending support to the nun, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma tweeted, ''Shocked at the judgment of Kerala Addl. dist and session court. The victim nun must go to high court. NCW is with her in this fight for justice''. Sharma also tagged a news report of his acquittal along with her tweet.

The rape case against the Bishop was registered by police in Kottayam district in June, 2018. In her complaint to the police, the nun had alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse by Franco between 2014 and 2016.

The Special Investigation Team, which probed the case, arrested the Bishop in September 2018 and charged him with wrongful confinement, rape, unnatural sex and criminal intimidation. Trial in the case, started in November 2019, had concluded on January 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022