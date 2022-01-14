Left Menu

Minister cites "public interest" in revoking Djokovic's visa

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 14-01-2022 15:22 IST
Here is the statement issued Friday by Alex Hawke, Australia's Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, when he revoked Novak Djokovic's visa to enter the country: Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.

This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.

In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic.

The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia's borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I thank the officers of the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force who work every day to serve Australia's interests in increasingly challenging operational environments. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

