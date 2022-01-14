Left Menu

UK's Truss says we now need to move on after parties uproar

"We are very clear that there were real mistakes made," Truss told broadcasters. "But I do think that we need to look at the overall position we're in as a country, the fact that he has delivered Brexit, that we are recovering from COVID...He has apologised.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-01-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:42 IST
UK's Truss says we now need to move on after parties uproar
Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Friday that "real mistakes" were made when parties were held during lockdown at Downing Street, one of which Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he attended himself, but it was time to move on. "We are very clear that there were real mistakes made," Truss told broadcasters.

"But I do think that we need to look at the overall position we're in as a country, the fact that he has delivered Brexit, that we are recovering from COVID...He has apologized. I think we now need to move on and talk about how we are going to sort out issues."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022