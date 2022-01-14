UK's Truss says we now need to move on after parties uproar

British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Friday that "real mistakes" were made when parties were held during lockdown at Downing Street, one of which Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he attended himself, but it was time to move on. "We are very clear that there were real mistakes made," Truss told broadcasters.

"But I do think that we need to look at the overall position we're in as a country, the fact that he has delivered Brexit, that we are recovering from COVID...He has apologized. I think we now need to move on and talk about how we are going to sort out issues."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)