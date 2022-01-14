Covid takes sheen off Pongal festivities in Puducherry

Left Menu

Puducherry, Jan 14 PTI With the daily coronavirus cases in Puducherry increasing in the last one week, Pongal, the harvest festival, on Friday was a low-key affair.Though there was no ban on the people to celebrate the festival, they virtually remained indoors.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-01-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 17:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS
With the daily coronavirus cases in Puducherry increasing in the last one week, Pongal, the harvest festival, on Friday was a low-key affair.

Though there was no ban on the people to celebrate the festival, they virtually remained indoors. The festival was celebrated at home and people turned up only at markets and other centers to purchase festival-related commodities. Normally, there would be a flow of people from outside on the occasion of the festival. But today, there was no flow, even vehicles were absent.

The government had appealed to the people to adhere to safety protocols and celebrate the festival with caution.

Residents did not visit their kith and kin and chose to convey the greetings over mobile phones or by sending messages.

However, temples in most parts of the town to seek the blessings of the divine power on the festival were teeming with devotees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

