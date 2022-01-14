Delhi Customs officers arrest 2 for smuggling gold, fake currency

Customs officers have arrested two persons for smuggling gold worth Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh in fake currency, the finance ministry said on Friday. On January 12, Customs officers at the Delhi Airport intercepted one Indian passenger who arrived from the UAE. ''The Customs officers recovered 24 (Twenty four) pieces of silver plated cylindrical shaped of gold totally weighing 175 grams having tariff value Rs 7,65,089 and FICN (Fake Indian Currency Notes) of face value Rs 10 lakh from the pax,'' the ministry said in a statement. In follow up, one Indian national was also intercepted who was supposed to receive the passenger coming from the UAE at the arrival gate of the airport. The gold and fake currency were concealed by the passenger in his trolley bags. The person and his receiver have been placed under arrest and further investigation is under progress. NIA has also been intimated and they have joined the investigation, the ministry added.

