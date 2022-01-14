Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court stays dissolution of Srinagar municipality

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 14-01-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 23:55 IST
The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday put a stay on the state government's January 3 order dissolving the Srinagar Municipality and directed it to file a reply on it in four weeks. The matter was heard by a single bench of Acting Chief Justice of the High Court Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

Poonam Tiwari, the president of the now dissolved Srinagar municipality, had filed two separate petitions in the high court challenging two notifications of the state government.

In the first plea, the petitioner prayed for cancellation of an order issued by the state government on December 31, 2021, giving the status of municipal corporation to Srinagar Municipality.

It was stated in the petition that while a population of 90,000 is a prerequisite to turn a body into municipal corporation, the present population of Srinagar is just 37,000.

The first petition challenges creation of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and the second challenges the dissolution of Srinagar Municipality.

