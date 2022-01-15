Army pivotal in ensuring national security: President Kovind extends greetings on Army Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday extended his greetings on Army Day and said that the Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. The President highlighted that soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace.

"Greetings to Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind!," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted today. As India is celebrating Indian Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during a humanitarian crisis. "Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well," PM Modi tweeted.

Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army - Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa. The position was taken over on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. (ANI)

