India reports over 2.68 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 402 fatalities in last 24 hours

India recorded 2,68,833 fresh COVID-19 cases and 402 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. The fresh infections are 4,631 more than yesterday. On Friday, India logged 2,64,202 fresh COVID-19 cases.

With the addition of new cases, the total cases of coronavirus in the country rose to 3,68,50,962 including 14,17,820 active cases. Active cases account for 3.85 per cent of the total cases. Of the total infections reported till date, 6,041 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected so far which is an increase of 5.01 per cent since yesterday.

As many as 16,13,740 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours wherein a daily positivity rate of 16.66 per cent was observed. Further, 70.07 crore total tests to detect the presence of the virus in individuals have been conducted so far in which a weekly positivity rate of 12.84 per cent was observed. However, the death toll of those infected with the virus reached 4,85,752 with 402 more fatalities, the health ministry said.

Also, 1,22,684 new recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours thereby taking the total tally to 3,49,47,390. The recovery rate is currently at 94.83 per cent. India has, meanwhile, upscaled its vaccine drive. 156.02 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. (ANI)

