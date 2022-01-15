Wreath-laying ceremony marks Army Day celebrations in J-K

A solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Dhruva War Memorial marked the Army day celebrations at the Northern Command headquarters at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a defence spokesman said.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Y K Joshi laid a wreath to pay homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, the spokesman said.

The Army Day is celebrated every year in recognition of Lt Gen K M Cariappa's taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on this day in 1949 from Gen Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief.

In his message, the Army Commander exhorted all ranks to take inspiration from the devotion, resoluteness and sacrifices of the brave martyrs and be prepared for all future challenges.

The Army Commander also commended meritorious units and individuals for their bravery and distinguished service.

He conveyed his good wishes for continued success to all ranks, veterans, defence civilian employees and families of northern command, the spokesman said.

On this occasion, a health screening camp on lifestyle diseases was inaugurated by the Regional President, Army Wives Welfare Association, Northern Command, Ina Joshi, in which a large number of families participated, the spokesman said.

