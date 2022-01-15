Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extends birthday greetings to BSP chief Mayawati

Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday extended birthday greetings to Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati and prayed for her long life.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 16:25 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extends birthday greetings to BSP chief Mayawati
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday extended birthday greetings to Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati and prayed for her long life.

"Hearty birthday wishes to National President of Bahujan Samaj Party and former Chief Minister of UP, @Mayawati ji. May God keep you healthy and give you long life," tweeted the Congress leader in Hindi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022