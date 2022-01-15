Daman: Govt hospital security guard arrested for `raping' 11-year-old girl

A security guard at a government-run hospital in Daman district of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu has been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.

The alleged incident took place on January 11 at the Marwad government hospital.

The girl was with her mother who was undergoing treatment at the hospital, said an official of the Nani Daman police station. The accused allegedly took the girl to an isolated room on the pretext of giving her water and raped her.

''After learning about the crime, a police team visited the hospital. The security guard was absconding, so we formed several teams and nabbed him from a bus stand as he was trying to flee the district last night,'' the official said.

The accused, identified as Prashant Kumar, is a native of Bihar, he said.

A case under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376 (A)(B) (rape of woman under 12 years of age) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, he said.

A local court remanded the accused in police custody for five days and further probe is on, he added.

