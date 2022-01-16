Left Menu

NIA arrests absconding FICN trafficker from West Bengal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding Fake Indian Currency (FICN) trafficker in a joint operation with Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal's Malda district, the agency said on Sunday.

Updated: 16-01-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 12:45 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding Fake Indian Currency (FICN) trafficker in a joint operation with Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal's Malda district, the agency said on Sunday. The FICN smuggler namely Aladu alias Matahur SK, a resident of Haruchak village in Mojampur area in Malda, was arrested on Saturday. Aladu had been absconding since 2019.

"Yesterday, NIA in a joint operation with BSF arrested a notorious absconding FICN smuggler namely Aladu from his native place in connection with an ongoing case against him," the NIA said in a statement. The arrested accused was wanted in a case registered on September 16, 2019, by Malda unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) following recovery of high-quality FICNs of face value Rs 1.99 lakhs from the possession of another accused.

Subsequently, NIA had re-registered the case and taken up the investigation on October 29, 2019. Earlier, NIA had filed a charge-sheet against four accused persons including Aladu for his role in FICN trafficking.

The arrested FICN trafficker had been involved in the procurement of high-quality FICNs from his Bangladeshi associates and further circulating the same in India with an intention to damage the economic stability of the country, said the agency. (ANI)

