UPDATE 1-Somalia government spokesperson wounded in blast in capital - Reuters witness, state media

Somalia's government spokesperson was wounded on Sunday in an explosion in the capital suspected to have been set off by a suicide bomber, a Reuters photographer and state-run media said.

The photographer at the scene of the explosion reported seeing body parts lying on the ground outside the house of Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, who has been rushed to hospital. State-run Somali National News Agency said the blast at a junction of a Mogadishu road was from a suicide bomber.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

