NCPCR asks UP govt to probe Darul Uloom Deoband portal for “unlawful” fatwas

Taking cognizance of the complaint us 13 1 j of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, after pursuing the complaint and examining the website, it was observed that the explanation and answers provided in response to issues raised by the individuals do not align with the Laws and Acts in the country, the NCPCR stated in the letter to the states chief secretary.It said such statements were contrary to the rights of children and open access to the website was harmful for them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 15:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to probe Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband's website for allegedly publishing "unlawful and misleading" fatwas.

The apex child rights body on Saturday also asked the state's chief secretary to block access to the website until such content is removed.

The NCPCR said it is acting on a complaint which alleged that the website carries a list of fatwas that are against the provisions provided under the country's law. "Taking cognizance of the complaint u/s 13 (1) (j) of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, after pursuing the complaint and examining the website, it was observed that the explanation and answers provided in response to issues raised by the individuals do not align with the Laws and Acts in the country," the NCPCR stated in the letter to the state's chief secretary.

It said such statements were contrary to the rights of children and open access to the website was harmful for them. "Therefore, it is requested that the website of this organization may be thoroughly examined, investigated and any such content should be immediately removed," the letter stated. "Further, access to such website may be prevented until the removal of such content for avoiding spread and recurrence of unlawful statements and consequently preventing incidents of violence, abuse, neglect, harassment, discrimination against children," the letter read. It also asked the state government to take necessary action against the school for allegedly violating provisions of the Constitution of India, Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and Right to Education Act, 2009. The NCPCR has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit its report on the action taken within 10 days.

