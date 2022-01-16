CBI arrests GAIL marketing director Ranganathan, 5 others in alleged bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested ES Ranganathan, Director (Marketing) of the Gas Authority of India (GAIL) and five others in an alleged bribery case. On Saturday, the CBI conducted multiple raids in Noida and Delhi on the premises of the accused persons.

"We have recovered around Rs 1.29 crores cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 1.30 crores during searches at the premises of GAIL Director. The arrested accused to be produced before the court," said a senior CBI official. The CBI has filed a bribery case against Ranganathan on Saturday and raids were conducted.

A senior CBI officer informed that CBI has registered a case against ES Ranganathan, Director (Marketing) GAIL, and others including private persons, private companies and unknown others. He informed that the case was registered on the allegations or information that the director at Bhikaji Cama Place in Delhi, was indulging in corrupt and illegal activities in conspiracy with other accused who were acting as his middleman, by obtaining bribes from the private companies buying petrochemical products marketed by the GAIL.

It was further alleged that at the direction of representatives of a private company, a private person had requested the public servant of GAIL for allowing some discount to the buyers on petrochemical products being marketed by GAIL in lieu of illegal gratification. It was also alleged that another private person has also collected Rs 40 Lakh from the accused earlier in this matter.

CBI laid a trap and apprehended a private person and a director of a private company based in Delhi when the alleged bribe of Rs 10 lakh was received by the private person from the said director of the private company allegedly on behalf of GAIL director. Subsequent searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Panchkula, Karnal etc, which led to the recovery of Rs 1.30 cr (approx) cash so far which include recovery of Rs 75 lakh from Gurgaon based private person. (ANI)