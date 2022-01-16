NIA arrests absconding trafficker in West Bengal fake currency notes case

The NIA has arrested an absconding person who was allegedly involved in a case of smuggling fake Indian currency notes from Bangladesh, an official said on Sunday.

In a joint operation with the BSF, the NIA arrested Aladu from his native place in West Bengal's Malda. The case was registered in September 2019 by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) unit in Malda following the seizure of high-quality fake Indian currency notes (FICNs), with a face value Rs 1,99,000, from an accused, an official of the investigation agency said.

Subsequently, the NIA re-registered the case and took up the probe in October 2019.

Earlier, the NIA had filed a charge-sheet against four accused, including Aladu, who was absconding since 2019, for his role in the FICN trafficking, the official said.

He had been involved in the procurement of fake notes from his Bangladeshi associates and circulating the same in India, the NIA official said.

