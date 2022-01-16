Left Menu

NIA arrests absconding trafficker in West Bengal fake currency notes case

PTI | Malda | Updated: 16-01-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 16:05 IST
NIA arrests absconding trafficker in West Bengal fake currency notes case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA has arrested an absconding person who was allegedly involved in a case of smuggling fake Indian currency notes from Bangladesh, an official said on Sunday.

In a joint operation with the BSF, the NIA arrested Aladu from his native place in West Bengal's Malda. The case was registered in September 2019 by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) unit in Malda following the seizure of high-quality fake Indian currency notes (FICNs), with a face value Rs 1,99,000, from an accused, an official of the investigation agency said.

Subsequently, the NIA re-registered the case and took up the probe in October 2019.

Earlier, the NIA had filed a charge-sheet against four accused, including Aladu, who was absconding since 2019, for his role in the FICN trafficking, the official said.

He had been involved in the procurement of fake notes from his Bangladeshi associates and circulating the same in India, the NIA official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022