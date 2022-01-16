Left Menu

SAD leader Majithia booked for 'violations' of Covid norms

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 16-01-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 16:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia over alleged violations of the COVID-19 norms.

The case was registered under the relevant provisions of law at the Sultanwind police station, according to an official release issued here on Sunday.

The release said violating the Covid norms, Majithia was received by hundreds of SAD supporters at an entry point of Amritsar city on Saturday.

The SAD supporters were seen honouring the former Punjab minister with garlands and ''siropas'' and these activities were captured on camera, it added.

Majithia and his supporters violated all the Covid-related norms as well as the restrictions imposed by the Election Commission, the release said.

Following the registration of the FIR, police will initiate action in accordance with law, it added.

Majithia (46), who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act last month, was recently granted anticipatory bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He had moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail after a Mohali court dismissed his pre-arrest bail plea on December 24.

A number of supporters of Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Badal and the brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, had gathered in Amritsar to welcome him after he was granted anticipatory bail.

The Akali leader represents the Majitha Assembly constituency in Amritsar district.

Amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the EC on Saturday extended its ban on physical rallies and roadshows until January 22 in five poll-bound states including Punjab, saying it will subsequently review the situation and issue fresh instructions.

''No roadshows, padyatras, cycle, bike, vehicle rally and procession shall be allowed till 22 January, 2022. Commission shall subsequently review the situation and issue further instructions accordingly,'' an official statement had said.

Punjab, which has also been witnessing a surge in the number of Covid cases as well as in the number of fatalities caused by the viral disease, goes to polls on February 14.

