Left Menu

COVID-19: Rajasthan roads deserted on Sunday as state imposes curfew

Roads were deserted in Rajasthan on Sunday as the state government imposed a Sunday curfew amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 16-01-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 18:47 IST
COVID-19: Rajasthan roads deserted on Sunday as state imposes curfew
Police stops people at check points during Sunday curfew. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Roads were deserted in Rajasthan on Sunday as the state government imposed a Sunday curfew amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases. According to the state order, the curfew begins from 11 pm on Saturday night and continues till 5 am on Monday morning.

Following the curfew order, the roads were seen deserted from 8 o'clock on Saturday night. However, milk, fruits and vegetable shops were allowed to open on Sunday. The police had also conducted route marches in many areas on Saturday asking people to stay at home during curfew hours. The Rajasthan Police made special arrangements for the weekend curfew on Sunday. "More than 500 policemen have been deployed throughout the day. Three to four checkpoints have been made by each police station", stated the police.

"Police have intensified patrolling, raised barricades in Jodhpur to check violations of weekend curfew in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Strict action is being taken in case of non-emergency movement in the middle of weekend curfew", said Sunil Charan, Police Officer, Khanda Falsa Police station. "Those leaving home without work are being stopped at these checkpoints. Action is being taken against those who are roaming unnecessarily. They are being fined", added the police officer. "The people who are out on road despite the curfew have to provide valid documents to sustain their movements", said Sunil Charan.

Three to four points were made in the police station area, where ASI rank officers and jawans have been stationed. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022