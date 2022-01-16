COVID-19: No special SOPs will be applicable for passengers landing in Mumbai from UAE including Dubai
No special Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) will be henceforth applicable to passengers coming from the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Sunday.
As per the earlier SOPs, seven-day home quarantine and an RT-PCR test on arrival were made mandatory for such passengers.
“No special SOPs henceforth will be applicable for passengers coming from the United Arab Emirates including Dubai. Guidelines applicable to international travellers arriving from countries 'at risk' will be made applicable to travellers from the United Arab Emirates including Dubai,” the BMC said.
These directions will be enforced from midnight of January 17, it added.
On December 29, the civic body had said that the passengers arriving in Mumbai from the UAE will have to undergo an RT-PCR test, depending on which a decision would be taken for seven-day home quarantine.
