UK police detain two teenagers in probe into attack at Texas synagogue
Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2022 05:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 05:27 IST
Greater Manchester police said on Sunday two teenagers were detained in South Manchester as part of an ongoing investigation into a hostage-taking incident on Saturday at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
