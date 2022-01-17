Left Menu

Bombay HC to pronounce order on BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's bail plea today

Bombay High Court will pronounce its order on Monday on Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's anticipatory bail plea in connection with an alleged attempt to murder case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-01-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 11:54 IST
Bombay HC to pronounce order on BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's bail plea today
Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bombay High Court will pronounce its order on Monday on Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's anticipatory bail plea in connection with an alleged attempt to murder case. Rane, earlier on January 4, had filed an anticipatory bail application in the Bombay High Court after the Sindhudurg district court refused his application in the case.

A case has been filed against Nitesh Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, for allegedly assaulting Santosh Parab, a Shiv Sena worker. On December 18, Parab, a Kankavli resident had filed a police complaint alleging that he was assaulted by Nitesh Rane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022