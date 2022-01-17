HC asks Delhi govt, LG to reply to plea alleging illegal construction by Delhi BJP Chief

The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor on a plea alleging unauthorised construction and encroachment on public land by Delhi BJP chief and municipal councilor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi government, Lieutenant Governor, North MCD, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta, who is a councilor of West Patel Nagar constituency, and Chief Executive officer of BSES Yamuna on the petition.

The court granted time to the respondents to file a response to the petition and listed the plea for further hearing on February 18.

The PIL alleged that the councilor has failed to act in accordance with the norms of integrity and conduct which ought to be followed by public functionaries and abused his position to obtain favour for himself or others.

Petitioner and advocate Hemant Choudhary claimed in the plea that the councilor was involved in the unauthorised illegal construction over public land adjacent to municipal corporation school opposite to his residence at West Patel Nagar here to construct a personal office.

The petitioner sought court's direction to the LG and Delhi government for conducting immediate inquire upon the councillor as he has allegedly earned crores of rupees in corruption collected from builder mafia and spent huge amount in properties and construction work by misusing his power and position and also sought to the direction the North MCD for removal of the encroachment.

The plea also sought the direction to the CEO of BSES Yamuna for immediate removal of electricity connections installed at the alleged encroachment in the form of unauthorised illegal construction over the municipal corporation's land.

