Bodies of man, woman found at railway track in Rajasthan

Mutilated bodies of a man and a woman were recovered from a railway track in the Bhimganj Mandi area here, police said on Monday.

It is suspected that the two jumped before a train to end their lives, they said.

However, no note confirming that the man and the woman died by suicide was found at the spot, police said.

Ajay Singh Meena (22) and Archana Meena (22), who were cousins, were going to Kota to collect educational documents from the University of Kota, they said.

Police received information on Sunday night that two bodies were lying on a railway track at Chambal river over-bridge, Station House Officer, Bhimganj Mandi police station, Laxmichand said.

On reaching the spot, police found that the faces of the deceased were disfigured and their bodies mutilated, he said, adding they were identified on the basis of documents recovered from the site.

According to an initial inquiry, the man was pursuing ITI while the woman was an undergraduate student, the SHO said, adding the two were residents of Swaimadhopur district.

He said a cousin of the deceased is a police constable posted at Jawahar Nagar police in the city and they were to head to his house to stay there for the night and collect the documents from the university on Monday.

A case in the matter has been registered, Laxmichand said, adding the bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem.

