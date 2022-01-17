Left Menu

Custodial death of differently abled man: Case transferred to CB-CID, CM orders solatium to kin

He died on the night of January 12.Following this, the Salem range DIG in-charge ordered the suspension of two sub inspectors of police and a head constable in connection with the alleged death of Prabhakaran, the release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-01-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 17:10 IST
Custodial death of differently abled man: Case transferred to CB-CID, CM orders solatium to kin
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday ordered the transfer of the case pertaining to the alleged custodial death of a differently abled man, after being arrested in connection with a theft case in Namakkal, to the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) for investigation and ordered a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to his kin.

The Chief Minister, while condoling the death, ordered the release of Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the family of the deceased Prabhakaran, an official release here said.

Prabhakaran of Karuppur and his wife Hamsa were recently arrested by the Senthamangalam police in connection with the theft of jewellery from the house of a grocery merchant and remanded in Namakkal sub jail on January 11. The following day he was admitted to the Namakkal Government Hospital for some health issues and later admitted to the Salem Government Hospital Neurology Department for intensive care. He died on the night of January 12.

Following this, the Salem range DIG (in-charge) ordered the suspension of two sub inspectors of police and a head constable in connection with the alleged death of Prabhakaran, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022